Construction Adhesive Market Size, Share, Major Key Players, Revenue, Demand and Regional Growth Rate till 2023 | Industry Research Co

About Construction Adhesive Market Report: An adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation.Construction Adhesives are used to bond or repair two items in the home & construction site, replacing traditional adhesives such as contact cements and wood glues, and traditional physical fixings such as nails and screws. Construction Adhesives are available in drywall, subfloor, roofing resilient flooring, other.

Top manufacturers/players: Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, DOW CORNING, Bostik, LORD Corp., Wacker Chemie AG, ITW, 3M, Huntsman, ThreeBond, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Franklin International, Momentive, Dymax, Dap, Permabond, Beijing Comens, Chengdu Guibao, Huitian

Construction Adhesive Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Construction Adhesive Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Construction Adhesive Market Segment by Type:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others Construction Adhesive Market Segment by Applications:

Drywall

Subfloor

Roofing

Resilient flooring