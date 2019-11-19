Construction Equipment Market 2019 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2024 | Latest Research Report by Market Reports World

InternationalConstruction Equipment Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Construction Equipment Market Report – Heavy Construction Equipment refers to heavy-duty vehicles, specially designed for executing construction tasks. Construction equipment is used to perform multiple tasks on the construction site such as hoisting, excavating, hauling, paving, grading, and drilling. Construction equipment has many uses in the building and realty sector. This type of equipment includes Excavator, loaders, construction tractors, graders, rollers, scrapers, conveyors, Dump Truck, compactors, and pavers.,

Global Construction Equipment market competition by top manufacturers

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

SANY Group Company Ltd.

JCB

Doosan

XCMG

Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

Liebherr Group

Zoomlion

Deere

Kubota

CNH Global





This report focuses on the Construction Equipment in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Excavator

Loaders

Motor Graders

Dump Truck

Bulldozers,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential Building

Non-Residential Building

Engineering Working

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Construction Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Construction Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Construction Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Construction Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Construction Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Construction Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Construction Equipment by Country

8.1 South America Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Construction Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Construction Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Construction Equipment Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Construction Equipment Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Construction Equipment Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Construction Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Construction Equipment Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

