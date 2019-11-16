Construction Equipment Rental Market 2019: Development Study by Global Business Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Size and Share 2025

Global “Construction Equipment Rental Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Construction Equipment Rental market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

A construction job mandates a large number of heavy machines. There are a number of advantages to lease the construction. Primarily, many contractors want to be able to stay on the cutting edge of technology. New tools are emerging all the time, and leasing equipment means that contractors can utilize the latest products available without taking on extravagant costs. When the lease is up, contractors can simply opt for the newest line of products available.The practice of leasing instead of purchasing heavy machinery has proven to be beneficial for companies of all sizes across numerous industries, Lower administrative overhead coupled with reduced expense and maintenance will drive construction equipment rental market size. Since industry vendors need to comply with the pervasive regulatory landscape, buyers benefit from elimination of replacement costs and associated expenditure. Other trends positively impacting revenue include growing technological advancements ranging from multifunctional machinery to apps for monitoring fuel consumption.Thailand is the ASEANâs largest rental market, Enjoyed about 23.62% construction equipment rental market share. Vietnam and Indonesia are currently witnessing large-scale infrastructure development activities, which is raising demand for construction equipment. Also, as most of the projects are undertaken with private investment money, where the utilization of equipment is limited to a short duration, contractors prefer to use equipment on a rental basis.In 2018, the global Construction Equipment Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Construction Equipment Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Equipment Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others. Construction Equipment Rental Market by Applications:

Commercial

Individual Construction Equipment Rental Market by Types:

Earth Moving Equipment

Material Handling and Cranes

Concrete Equipment