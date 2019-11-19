Construction Fabrics Market Analysis And Forecast By Type, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Applications And Competitors To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Construction Fabrics Market” report provides in-depth information about Construction Fabrics industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Construction Fabrics Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Construction Fabrics industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Construction Fabrics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Construction Fabrics market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Increasing demand for textile reinforced concrete to drive market growth. Textile reinforced concrete (TRC) is a composite material in which fabrics are used as reinforcement to bring significant loads in tension that can further be used in thin cross-sections. TRC is used in the construction of bridges, arenas, parking garages, houses, silos, towers, and other infrastructures. To avoid corrosion on the concrete structures, TRC is used to eliminate these drawbacks of concrete structures. Ouranalysts have predicted that the construction fabrics market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Benefits of using construction fabrics
Construction fabrics are textiles, which are used in the construction of buildings, dams, bridges, tunnels and roads, and other infrastructure projects. These textiles exhibit mechanical properties such as lightweight; high strength and resilience; and the capability to withstand sunlight, harsh environment conditions (such as rain and wind), and chemical reactions and pollutants. These textiles play an important role in the modernization of infrastructure. PVC, PTFE, and ETFE are some types of commonly used construction fabrics.
Problems related to PVC coated polyester fabrics
PVC coated fabrics are predominantly used in the global construction fabrics market. However, PVC coated polyester fabrics are difficult to recycle and release harmful toxins in the presence of fire. Therefore, these are considered harmful to the environment and human health.
The appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Serge Ferrari and Sioen Industries the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the benefits of using construction fabrics and the increasing demand for textile reinforced concrete, will provide considerable growth opportunities to construction fabrics manufactures. Low & Bonar, Saint-Gobain, Seaman, Sefar, Serge Ferrari, and Sioen Industries are some of the major companies covered in this report.
