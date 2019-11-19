Construction Fabrics Market Analysis And Forecast By Type, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Applications And Competitors To 2023

The Construction Fabrics industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Construction Fabrics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Construction Fabrics market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Increasing demand for textile reinforced concrete to drive market growth. Textile reinforced concrete (TRC) is a composite material in which fabrics are used as reinforcement to bring significant loads in tension that can further be used in thin cross-sections. TRC is used in the construction of bridges, arenas, parking garages, houses, silos, towers, and other infrastructures. To avoid corrosion on the concrete structures, TRC is used to eliminate these drawbacks of concrete structures. Ouranalysts have predicted that the construction fabrics market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Construction Fabrics:

Low & Bonar

Saint-Gobain

Seaman

Sefar

Serge Ferrari