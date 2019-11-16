 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Construction Lifts Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Construction Lifts_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “Construction Lifts Market” by analysing various key segments of this Construction Lifts market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Construction Lifts market competitors.

Regions covered in the Construction Lifts Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Construction Lifts Market: 

Construction liftsï¼a device used for raising and lowering people or goods.EMEA was the highest revenue contributor for the construction lifts market during 2016 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the next four years as well. Various key vendors dominate the construction lifts market and the increasing number of investments in the construction industry and commercial and residential high-rise projects will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.The construction hoist segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the construction lifts market during 2016 and according to this market research report, this segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period as well.The global Construction Lifts market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Construction Lifts Market:

  • Alimak
  • Fraco Products
  • XL Industries
  • Maber
  • STROS
  • GEDA-USA
  • CABR Construction Machinery Technology
  • GAOLI Engineering Machinery
  • AVRO Hoist Company
  • KAISAB
  • KONE Corporation
  • Pega Hoist
  • Ningbo Hongda Elevator
  • SAEClimber
  • TEA International
  • SALTEC Elevation Solutions

    Construction Lifts Market by Applications:

  • Non-residential
  • Residential

    Construction Lifts Market by Types:

  • Construction Hoists
  • Material Hoists
  • Work Platforms

