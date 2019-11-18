Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

Construction material testing equipment are used to identify defect and discontinuity in material and components. These equipment are basically used for concrete, cement, aggregate, asphalt, steel, and soils. To ensure the quality of the construction several countries across the globe introduce stringent regulations and this is projected to increase the need for construction material testing equipment, fueling market growth. .

Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Aimil

ELE

Controls Group

Humboldt

Matest

CMT Equipments

Canopus Instruments

Applied Test Systems

Olson Instruments

Qualitest International

Papworths Construction Testing Equipment

Zwick Roell Group and many more. Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market can be Split into:

On-site testing equipment

Laboratory testing equipment. By Applications, the Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market can be Split into:

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Universal Testing Machine (UTM)

Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)

Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)