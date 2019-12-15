 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Construction Robots Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Construction Robots

GlobalConstruction Robots Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Construction Robots market size.

About Construction Robots:

Construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Top Key Players of Construction Robots Market:

  • Brokk AB (Sweden)
  • Husqvarna (Sweden)
  • Conjet AB (Sweden)
  • TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)
  • Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)
  • Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)
  • Alpine (US)
  • Cazza (US)
  • Construction Robotic (US)
  • Shimizu Construction (Japan)
  • Fujita Corporation (Japan)

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813692     

    Major Types covered in the Construction Robots Market report are:

  • Demolition Robots
  • Building Robots
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Construction Robots Market report are:

  • Metallurgical Industry
  • Construction and Cement
  • Mining
  • Emergency Rescue

    Scope of Construction Robots Market:

  • This report studies the construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.
  • Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.
  • Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.
  • The construction robots market is driven by current entrepreneurial boom and the real requirements from the world, like construction sites in Japan are enjoying a wave of automation amid an increasing shortage of laborers. According to the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, there will be 1.28 million fewer construction workers by fiscal 2025 compared with fiscal 2014. In 2015, some 30 percent of all construction workers were aged over 55, while those below 29 accounted for only about 10 percent, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
  • The worldwide market for Construction Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Construction Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813692    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Construction Robots product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Construction Robots, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Construction Robots in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Construction Robots competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Construction Robots breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Construction Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Construction Robots sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Construction Robots Market Report pages: 124

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813692  

    1 Construction Robots Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Construction Robots by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Construction Robots Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Construction Robots Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Construction Robots Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Construction Robots Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Construction Robots Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Construction Robots Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Construction Robots Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Global Glimepiride Market Report 2019 – Industry Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Market Dynamics

    Polyamine Market 2019 Size, Supply-Demand, Top-Manufactures and End User Analysis to 2024

    Nanoparticles Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis By 2025

    Crohn Disease Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2025

    Bus Transceiver Market 2025: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.