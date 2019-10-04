Contact Lenses Market 2019 Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2019  2024

International Contact Lenses Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Contact Lenses Market Report – Contact Lenses (CLs) are lightweight corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic devices that are usually placed directly onto the cornea of the eye. Contact lenses have many benefits for wearers, including appearance and practicality. Many people choose to wear contact lenses as opposed to eyeglasses as they do not steam up, they provide a wider field of vision, and they are more suitable for a number of sporting activities.

Global Contact Lenses market competition by top manufacturers

Novartis

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

St.Shine Optical

Menicon

Hydron

Weicon

Bescon

NEO Vision

Clearlab

Oculus

Camax

Seed

Hoya Corp

OVCTEK

USA is the largest consumption region of Contact Lenses, with a sales market share nearly 30.5% and consumption value market share nearly 32%. However, the US market is relatively concentrated. About 94% of market share is concentrated in the hands of the international four major manufacturers.

The second place is Europe; following USA with the sales market share of 21%. Japan is another important market of Contact Lenses, enjoying 16% sales market share.

Market competition is intense. Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

There are some manufacturers in China, and product quality is uneven. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future. In addition, there are some breakthroughs in research on Contact Lenses in China.

The worldwide market for Contact Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 8350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Contact Lenses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Soft Contact Lenses

Hybrid Contact Lenses

Rigid Contact Lenses

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Others

