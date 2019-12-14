Contactless Payment Terminals Market Segmentation and Analysis 2020: Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate by 2024

Global “Contactless Payment Terminals Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Contactless Payment Terminals market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

The contactless payments with the help of the PIN terminal and a chip are the new trend which is preferred by the customers for making payments. The chip and antenna are embedded in the card which enables the customers to make payments by waving their cards or their smartphones over the reader machine present at the POS terminal. .

Contactless Payment Terminals Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Wirecard AG

On Track Innovations Ltd

ShopKeep

Clover Network Inc

Ingenico Group

Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd

Heartland Payment Systems Inc

Castles Technology

PoyntCo

iZettle AB

internalDrive

Inc

Verifone and many more. Contactless Payment Terminals Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Contactless Payment Terminals Market can be Split into:

Infrared

Near field communication

Bluetooth

Radio-frequency identification

Carrier-based mobile. By Applications, the Contactless Payment Terminals Market can be Split into:

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Transport