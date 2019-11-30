 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Contactless Payment Transaction Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

Contactless Payment Transaction

Global “Contactless Payment Transaction Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the Contactless Payment Transaction Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Contactless Payment Transaction market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Contactless payment is gradually becoming an important part of the payments process in various industries. Consumers along with businesses are rapidly accepting various ways that are highly safe and convenient for the payment of their purchases via contactless methods including contactless wearable devices, contactless card (RFID/NFC), and devoted contactless mobile payment apps, by making use of the RFID or NFC technologies..

Contactless Payment Transaction Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Barclays
  • Apple Inc
  • Gemalto NV
  • Heartland Payment Systems Inc
  • Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
  • Ingenico Group
  • On Track Innovations Ltd
  • Inside Secure
  • Samsung Electronics Ltd
  • Wirecard AG
  • Verifone Systems Inc and many more.

    Contactless Payment Transaction Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Contactless Payment Transaction Market can be Split into:

  • Wearable Devices
  • Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)
  • Contactless Mobile Payment.

    By Applications, the Contactless Payment Transaction Market can be Split into:

  • Transport
  • Hospitality
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • Retail.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide Contactless Payment Transaction market.
    • To organize and forecast Contactless Payment Transaction market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Contactless Payment Transaction industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Contactless Payment Transaction market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for Contactless Payment Transaction market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Contactless Payment Transaction industry.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Contactless Payment Transaction Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Contactless Payment Transaction Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Contactless Payment Transaction Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Contactless Payment Transaction Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Contactless Payment Transaction Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Contactless Payment Transaction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Contactless Payment Transaction Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Contactless Payment Transaction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Contactless Payment Transaction Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Contactless Payment Transaction Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Contactless Payment Transaction Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Contactless Payment Transaction Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

