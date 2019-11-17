Continuous Basalt Fibers Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Continuous Basalt Fibers basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Continuous basalt fibers (CBF) are obtained by melting basalt rocks and forcing them through small pores. The rocks are crushed into powder, and then passed through a furnace, followed by drawing them into strands using platinum rhodium drawing filament laminate. They possess remarkable acid and alkali-resistant properties and exhibits high UV resistance, low hygroscopic property, superior radiation & environmental resistance, and decent sound insulation..

Continuous Basalt Fibers Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASALTEX

Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material

Kamenny Vek

Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology

Technobasalt

Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber

MAFIC

US Basalt

EAS Fiberglas

Basalt Fiber Tech

Sudaglass Fiber Technology and many more. Continuous Basalt Fibers Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Continuous Basalt Fibers Market can be Split into:

Composite

Non-composite. By Applications, the Continuous Basalt Fibers Market can be Split into:

Building & Construction

Molding

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace