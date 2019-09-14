Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019 – 2024

The “Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends: – Complete Information about Blood Glucose Patterns and Trends

CGMs are used to provide a further descriptive representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies than what can be achieved by conventional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

Most of the real-time CGMs have the capability to offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, in order to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, is likely to drive the steady growth of the CGM market during the forecast period.

North America will Maintain Dominance in the Market

In North America, the United States accounted for close to 97% of the market value in 2017. By 2019, the continuous glucose monitoring market in the United States is expected to be valued at USD 1175.5 million.

The United States also accounts for the highest CAGR of 13.2%. It is imperative that the CGM devices be used alongside insulin pumps. As the trends show a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management, it can be predicted that the number of units of CGM devices sold will also follow.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?

What are future investment opportunities in the in Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices landscape analyzing price trends?

Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market till 2024?

In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?

What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?

What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices by analyzing trends?

Detailed TOC of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Dexcom

7.1.3 Medtronic

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.2 Dexcom

7.2.3 Medtronic

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

