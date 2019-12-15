Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market” report 2020 focuses on the Continuous Glucose Monitoring industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market resulting from previous records. Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market:

A CGM provides continuous insight into glucose levels throughout the day and night. The device displays information about glucose direction and rate of change providing users additional information to help with their diabetes management.

Rise in incidence of diabetes across the globe has elevated the need of innovative diabetic management devices, which has increased the adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. The existing glucose monitoring devices have few gaps that are bridged by the innovative CGM. With CGM, significant improvement has been observed in stabilizing the elevated A1C levels, which in turn reduced the risk of developing long-term diabetic complications.

The global Continuous Glucose Monitoring market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Continuous Glucose Monitoring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Continuous Glucose Monitoring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Covers Following Key Players:

Medtronic plc

Abbott

DexCom

Echo

Insulet

Johnson & Johnson

Senseonics

Roche

AgaMatrix

GlySure

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Continuous Glucose Monitoring:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Continuous Glucose Monitoring in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market by Types:

Transmitter and receivers

Sensors

Insulin pump

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market by Applications:

Diagnostics/clinics

Hospitals

Home settings

