Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market 2019-2024 Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast by Type, Application and Region

Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market 2019-2024

Global "Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market" research report forecast from 2019-2024

Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market

Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Manufactures:

Catalent

DPx

Lonza

Piramal Healthcare

Aenova

Jubilant

Famar

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fareva Holding

AbbVie

Nipro Corp

Vetter

Sopharma

DPT Laboratories

Recipharm

NextPharma

Dishman

Aesica

Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Types:

API

FDF Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Applications:

Specialty/Midsize

Generics

Big Pharma

Other Scope of Reports:

Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing refers to accept commissioned from pharmaceutical companies, provide the service about API production, agent production, packaging and so on, which required for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The main type of contract pharmaceutical manufacturing is API and FDF.

The contract pharmaceutical manufacturing industry is not very concentrated the revenue of top eighteenth manufacturers account about 22% of global revenue.

In the world wide, the major manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. The transnational companies, like Catalent and DPx, are the leading manufactures in the World.

North America and Europe is the industrys leading region. In 2015, the revenue of contract pharmaceutical manufacturing is about 19 billion USD in North America; its proportion of total global revenue exceeds 32%. In 2015, the revenue is about 14 billion USD in Europe. Japan and India have witnessed a major chunk developing of the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Asia region. Especially India, its revenue is 8 billion USD in 2015.

The worldwide market for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 96400 million US$ in 2024, from 68700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.