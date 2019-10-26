Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth by Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends, Top Company and Forecast to 2024

Global “Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Contrast Media (Contrast Agents):

Contrast media (or contrast agents) is a substance used to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body in medical imaging. Contrast agents absorb or alter external electromagnetism or ultrasound, which is different from radiopharmaceuticals, which emit radiation themselves. Contrast media, enhance the radiodensity in a target tissue or structure.Contrast agents are commonly used to improve the visibility of blood vessels and the gastrointestinal tract.Several types of contrast media are in use in medical imaging and they can roughly be classified based on the imaging modalities where they are used. Most common contrast agents work based on X-ray attenuation and magnetic resonance signal enhancement.

Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Market Key Players:

Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Market Types:

X-ray & CT Contrast Media

MRI Contrast Media

Ultrasound Contrast Media Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) Market Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics Scope of the Report:

The classification of contrast media includes X-ray & CT contrast media, MRI contrast media, ultrasound contrast media, and the proportion of X-ray & CT contrast media in 2017 is about 86%.

Contrast media is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of contrast media is used in hospitals and the revenue in 2017 is 3796 M USD.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. GE, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Contrast Media (Contrast Agents) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 6420 million US$ in 2024, from 4790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.