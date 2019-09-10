Control Flow Choke Market 2019-2024: Developments, Market Dynamics, Vendor Detail, Product Types, Market Size, Regions

Control Flow Choke is a device incorporating an orifice that is used to control fluid flow rate or downstream system pressure. Chokes are available in several configurations for both fixed and adjustable modes of operation. Adjustable chokes enable the fluid flow and pressure parameters to be changed to suit process or production requirements. Fixed chokes do not provide this flexibility, although they are more resistant to erosion under prolonged operation or production of abrasive fluids. According to this study, over the next five years the Control Flow Choke market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Control Flow Choke business.

Schlumberger

Weir Group

National Oilwell Varco

TechnipFMC

Emerson

Baker Hughes

Master Flo

IMI Critical Engineering

Kent Introl

Velan

Taylor Valve Technology

Cortec Corporation

Lancaster Flow Automation

Cyclonic Valve Company

N-Line Valves Segmentation by product type:

Adjustable Choke

Fixed Choke Segmentation by application:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Paper & Pulp

Power Generation