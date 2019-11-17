 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Controlled-Environment Agriculture

Global “Controlled-Environment Agriculture Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Controlled-Environment Agriculture in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • AeroFarms
  • Gotham Greens
  • Plenty (Bright Farms)
  • Lufa Farms
  • Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
  • Green Sense Farms
  • Garden Fresh Farms
  • Mirai
  • Sky Vegetables
  • TruLeaf
  • Urban Crops
  • Sky Greens
  • GreenLand
  • Scatil
  • Jingpeng
  • Metropolis Farms
  • Plantagon
  • Spread
  • Sanan Sino Science
  • Nongzhong Wulian
  • Vertical Harvest
  • Infinite Harvest
  • FarmedHere
  • Metro Farms
  • Green Spirit Farms
  • Indoor Harvest
  • Sundrop Farms
  • Alegria Fresh

    The report provides a basic overview of the Controlled-Environment Agriculture industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Types:

  • Hydroponics
  • Aeroponics
  • Others

    Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Applications:

  • Vegetable Cultivation
  • Fruit Planting
  • Others

    Finally, the Controlled-Environment Agriculture market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Controlled-Environment Agriculture market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The worldwide market for Controlled-Environment Agriculture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Controlled-Environment Agriculture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Controlled-Environment Agriculture by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Controlled-Environment Agriculture Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Controlled-Environment Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

