Controlled-Environment Farming Market Share,Size 2020: Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Controlled-Environment Farming is the practice of producing food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container).The global Controlled-Environment Farming market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.This report focuses on Controlled-Environment Farming volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Controlled-Environment Farming market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Controlled-Environment Farming market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including;

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Vertical Harvest

Infinite Harvest

FarmedHere

Metro Farms

Green Spirit Farms

Indoor Harvest

Sundrop Farms

Alegria Fresh

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Controlled-Environment Farming market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Controlled-Environment Farming market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Controlled-Environment Farming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Controlled-Environment Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Controlled-Environment Farming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Controlled-Environment Farming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size

2.2 Controlled-Environment Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Controlled-Environment Farming Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.1.3 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Controlled-Environment Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Controlled-Environment Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Controlled-Environment Farming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Application (2014-2020)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size (2014-2020)

Key Players

Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Type

Controlled-Environment Farming Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Controlled-Environment Farming Introduction

Revenue in Controlled-Environment Farming Business (2014-2020)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2020-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2020-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2020-2025)

14 Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

