Controlled-release Fertilizers Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

Global “Controlled-release Fertilizers Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Controlled-release Fertilizers market size.

About Controlled-release Fertilizers:

Controlled-release fertilizers are fertilizers encapsulated inside a coat that slowly releases nutrients over time. This slow release increases the probability that nutrients will be taken up by the roots. This results in fewer losses (i.e., greater nutrient-use efficiency) and reduced pollution potential.Controlled-release fertilizers are also called coated or encapsulated fertilizers because the release is controlled by a polymer coating that contains a water-soluble fertilizer. Nutrients are released out of coated fertilizer through osmosis at a rate that is positively correlated with increased temperature.

Top Key Players of Controlled-release Fertilizers Market:

Sulphur-coated urea (SCU)

Polymer-coated products

Polymer/ Sulphur-coated products

Others Major Applications covered in the Controlled-release Fertilizers Market report are:

Professional application

Consumers using

Agriculture industry Scope of Controlled-release Fertilizers Market:

Sulphur-coated urea is the first generation product, and now it is replaced by the polymer/sulphur-coated products. While the polymer-coated products also occupy considerable market share.

In the market, the production of local manufacturers can not meet the local demand. So there are still mass products need to be introduced from abroad. In recent years, some local manufacturers like Haifa have expanded their capacity.

In the consumption market, professional application is the most important application, followed by consumers. In addition, the market share of products for agriculture is least, compared with the other two major applications.

