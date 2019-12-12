 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Controlled-release Fertilizers Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Research Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand Report 2024

December 12, 2019

Controlled-release Fertilizers

GlobalControlled-release Fertilizers Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Controlled-release Fertilizers market size.

About Controlled-release Fertilizers:

Controlled-release fertilizers are fertilizers encapsulated inside a coat that slowly releases nutrients over time. This slow release increases the probability that nutrients will be taken up by the roots. This results in fewer losses (i.e., greater nutrient-use efficiency) and reduced pollution potential.Controlled-release fertilizers are also called coated or encapsulated fertilizers because the release is controlled by a polymer coating that contains a water-soluble fertilizer. Nutrients are released out of coated fertilizer through osmosis at a rate that is positively correlated with increased temperature.

Top Key Players of Controlled-release Fertilizers Market:

  • Agrium
  • J.R. Simplot
  • Koch
  • Knox
  • ICL
  • Harrells
  • Helena Chemicals
  • Florikan

    Major Types covered in the Controlled-release Fertilizers Market report are:

  • Sulphur-coated urea (SCU)
  • Polymer-coated products
  • Polymer/ Sulphur-coated products
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Controlled-release Fertilizers Market report are:

  • Professional application
  • Consumers using
  • Agriculture industry

    Scope of Controlled-release Fertilizers Market:

  • Sulphur-coated urea is the first generation product, and now it is replaced by the polymer/sulphur-coated products. While the polymer-coated products also occupy considerable market share.
  • In the market, the production of local manufacturers can not meet the local demand. So there are still mass products need to be introduced from abroad. In recent years, some local manufacturers like Haifa have expanded their capacity.
  • In the consumption market, professional application is the most important application, followed by consumers. In addition, the market share of products for agriculture is least, compared with the other two major applications.
  • The worldwide market for Controlled-release Fertilizers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Controlled-release Fertilizers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Price 3480 USD for Single User License  

