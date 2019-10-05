Copper Chromated Arsenic Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

The global Copper Chromated Arsenic Market is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Copper Chromated Arsenic Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Copper Chromated Arsenic Market Report – Chromated copper arsenic (CCA), is a waterborne wood preservative introduced into wood by pressure impregnation. The active ingredients are chromium (47.5%), arsenic (34.0%) and copper (18.5%). The extraordinary effectiveness of CCA as a wood preservative lies in the combined action of these three elements. Copper, acts as a fungicide; arsenate, a form of arsenic, is an insecticide; and chromium, binds the ingredients to the wood.

Global Copper Chromated Arsenic market competition by top manufacturers

Lonza

Koppers

Viance

Dolphin Bay

Goodfellow

Jinan Delan Chemicals

CRM Yingtan

Foshan Liyuan Chemical

Boda Biochemistry

CCA is one of the world’s most popular wood preservatives, in use for more than 75 years. As a water-borne preservative, it offers timber long-term protection against attack by wood-destroying fungi, insect larvae and termites. It is applied by impregnation into the timber by vacuum pressure at a timber treatment plant. CCA can be used for hazard classes H1 to H5.

Due to environmental factors, CCA has been banned to be used in some residential wood products. After related policies in European and North American regions, CCA market has narrowed largely. North America is the largest production base of chromated copper crsenic for the time being. In 2016, North American chromated copper arsenic production reached to 9556 MT, holding about 58.12% market share globally.

As for consumption, North America, Oceania, Oceania are the major consuming regions. The three regions consumed about 5849 MT, 4663 MT and 3403 MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 84.63% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Copper Chromated Arsenic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.3% over the next five years, will reach 56 million US$ in 2024, from 60 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Copper Chromated Arsenic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

CCA-C

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Agricultural Timber & Poles

Building and Fencing

Utility Poles

Highway

Others

ttyps

aap

