Copper Clad Laminate Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Copper Clad Laminate

Global “Copper Clad Laminate Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Copper Clad Laminate Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Copper Clad Laminate:

Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.

Copper Clad Laminate Market Manufactures: 

  • KBL
  • SYTECH
  • Nan Ya plastic
  • Panasonic
  • ITEQ
  • EMC
  • Isola
  • DOOSAN
  • GDM
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • TUC
  • JinBao
  • Grace Electron
  • Shanghai Nanya
  • Ding Hao
  • GOWORLD
  • Chaohua
  • WEIHUA

  • Major Classification:

  • Paper board
  • Composite substrate
  • Normal FR4
  • High Tg FR-4
  • Halogen-free board
  • Special board
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • Computer
  • Communication
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Vehicle electronics
  • Industrial / Medical
  • Military / Space
  • Package

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated. Although in next few years there will be many uncertainties, more and more companies will sitll enter into CCL industry.
  • For CCL product demand market, there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; in the future, there will be new investment entering the field.
  • As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese CCL industry does not only begin to transit to high-end CCL products, but also extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
  • Although sales of CCL brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the CCL field.
  • The worldwide market for Copper Clad Laminate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 11300 million US$ in 2024, from 10400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Copper Clad Laminate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Copper Clad Laminate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Copper Clad Laminate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Copper Clad Laminate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Copper Clad Laminate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Copper Clad Laminate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Copper Clad Laminate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Copper Clad Laminate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 138

    TOC of Global Copper Clad Laminate Market

    1 Copper Clad Laminate Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Copper Clad Laminate by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Copper Clad Laminate Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Copper Clad Laminate Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Copper Clad Laminate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Copper Clad Laminate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Copper Clad Laminate Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Copper Clad Laminate Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Copper Clad Laminate Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

