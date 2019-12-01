Copper Clad Laminate Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

Global “Copper Clad Laminate Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Copper Clad Laminate Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Copper Clad Laminate:

Copper clad laminate (CCL), a base material for electronics industry and an important raw material for the manufacturing of printed circuit board (PCB), is widely used in electronic products, including TV, radio, computer, and mobile communications.

Copper Clad Laminate Market Manufactures:

KBL

SYTECH

Nan Ya plastic

Panasonic

ITEQ

EMC

Isola

DOOSAN

GDM

Hitachi Chemical

TUC

JinBao

Grace Electron

Shanghai Nanya

Ding Hao

GOWORLD

Chaohua

WEIHUA

Major Classification:

Paper board

Composite substrate

Normal FR4

High Tg FR-4

Halogen-free board

Special board

Others Major Applications:

Computer

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle electronics

Industrial / Medical

Military / Space

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated. Although in next few years there will be many uncertainties, more and more companies will sitll enter into CCL industry.

For CCL product demand market, there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products. There is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; in the future, there will be new investment entering the field.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese CCL industry does not only begin to transit to high-end CCL products, but also extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of CCL brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the CCL field.

The worldwide market for Copper Clad Laminate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.5% over the next five years, will reach 11300 million US$ in 2024, from 10400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.