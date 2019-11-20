 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Copper Fungicides Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Copper Fungicides

Global “Copper Fungicides Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Copper Fungicides in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Copper Fungicides Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • IQV Agro
  • Albaugh
  • Nufarm
  • Spiess-Urania Chemicals
  • Isagro
  • ADAMA
  • Certis USA
  • UPL
  • Bayer
  • Zhejiang Hisun
  • Jiangxi Heyi
  • Synthos Agro

    The report provides a basic overview of the Copper Fungicides industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Copper Fungicides Market Types:

  • Inorganic Copper Fungicides
  • Organic Copper Fungicides

    Copper Fungicides Market Applications:

  • Grains
  • Fruits
  • Vegetables

    Finally, the Copper Fungicides market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Copper Fungicides market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The technical barriers of copper fungicides are relatively not high, but with the restriction of industry volume and resulting in 12 major enterprises including IQV Agro, Albaugh, Nufarm, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, ADAMA, Certis USA, UPL, Bayer, Zhejiang Hisun, Jiangxi Heyi and Synthos Agro etc.
  • Globally, copper fungicides are mainly produced in Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the largest production region with production amount of 40647 MT in 2017. France leads the Europe production market. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific production is 18652 MT in 2017. Australia and China dominate the Asia Pacific market with separate production of 6643 and 3166 MT in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Copper Fungicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Copper Fungicides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 122

    1 Copper Fungicides Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Copper Fungicides by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Copper Fungicides Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Copper Fungicides Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Copper Fungicides Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Copper Fungicides Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Copper Fungicides Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Copper Fungicides Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Copper Fungicides Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Copper Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

