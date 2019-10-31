 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Copper Fungicides Market 2019 Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities by 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 31, 2019

Copper

Global "Copper Fungicides Market" report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

The report also presents forecasts for Copper Fungicides investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Copper Fungicides:

Copper fungicides are a series of fungicides with copper including organic and inorganic forms. Copper fungicides are classified into inorganic copper fungicides and organic copper fungicides, used in gardening and farming market.

Copper Fungicides Market Key Players:

  • IQV Agro
  • Albaugh
  • Nufarm
  • Spiess-Urania Chemicals
  • Isagro
  • ADAMA
  • Certis USA
  • UPL
  • Bayer
  • Zhejiang Hisun
  • Jiangxi Heyi
  • Synthos Agro

    Copper Fungicides market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Copper Fungicides has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Copper Fungicides Market Types:

  • Inorganic Copper Fungicides
  • Organic Copper Fungicides

    Copper Fungicides Market Applications:

  • Grains
  • Fruits
  • Vegetables

    Scope of the Report:

  • The technical barriers of copper fungicides are relatively not high, but with the restriction of industry volume and resulting in 12 major enterprises including IQV Agro, Albaugh, Nufarm, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, ADAMA, Certis USA, UPL, Bayer, Zhejiang Hisun, Jiangxi Heyi and Synthos Agro etc.
  • Globally, copper fungicides are mainly produced in Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the largest production region with production amount of 40647 MT in 2017. France leads the Europe production market. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific production is 18652 MT in 2017. Australia and China dominate the Asia Pacific market with separate production of 6643 and 3166 MT in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Copper Fungicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Copper Fungicides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    1 Copper Fungicides Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Copper Fungicides by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Copper Fungicides Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Copper Fungicides Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Copper Fungicides Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Copper Fungicides Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Copper Fungicides Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Copper Fungicides Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Copper Fungicides Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Copper Fungicides Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

