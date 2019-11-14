Copper Fungicides Market 2019 Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Asia)

Copper Fungicides Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

IQV Agro

Albaugh

Nufarm

Spiess-Urania Chemicals

Isagro

ADAMA

Certis USA

UPL

Bayer

Zhejiang Hisun

Jiangxi Heyi

The report provides a basic overview of the Copper Fungicides industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Copper Fungicides Market Types:

Inorganic Copper Fungicides

Organic Copper Fungicides Copper Fungicides Market Applications:

Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Copper Fungicides Market Applications:

Grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Finally, the Copper Fungicides market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Copper Fungicides market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

The technical barriers of copper fungicides are relatively not high, but with the restriction of industry volume and resulting in 12 major enterprises including IQV Agro, Albaugh, Nufarm, Spiess-Urania Chemicals, Isagro, ADAMA, Certis USA, UPL, Bayer, Zhejiang Hisun, Jiangxi Heyi and Synthos Agro etc.

Globally, copper fungicides are mainly produced in Europe and Asia Pacific. Europe is the largest production region with production amount of 40647 MT in 2017. France leads the Europe production market. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific production is 18652 MT in 2017. Australia and China dominate the Asia Pacific market with separate production of 6643 and 3166 MT in 2017.

The worldwide market for Copper Fungicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.