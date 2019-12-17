Copper Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Copper Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

About Copper:

Copper is one of the oldest metals ever used and has been one of the important materials in the development of civilization. Because of its properties, singularly or in combination, of high ductility, malleability, and thermal and electrical conductivity, and its resistance to corrosion, copper has become a major industrial metal, ranking third after iron and aluminum in terms of quantities consumed.

Top Key Players of Copper Market:

Aurubis

Jiangxi Copper

Golden Dragon

Wieland

KME Group

Jintian Group

IUSA

Mueller

Poongsan

TNMG

MKM

Mitsubishi Materials

Hailiang Group

Luvata

CHALCO

Jinchuan Group

Anhui Xinke

Marmon

Xingye Copper

KGHM

Furukawa Electric

Diehl Group

CNMC

HALCOR Group

Olin Brass

IBC Advanced Alloy

ChangChun Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Dowa Metaltech

Nan Ya Plastics

Sun Cable

Wolverine Tube

Chunlei Copper

Major Types covered in the Copper Market report are:

Rods & Wires

Plates & Strips

Tubes

Other Major Applications covered in the Copper Market report are:

Electrical Industry

TransportationÂ Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

ArchitectureÂ andÂ Art

Other Scope of Copper Market:

For industry structure analysis, the Copper industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 12 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Copper industry.

Asia-Pacific occupied 74.26% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 13.44% and 7.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Copper producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Although the market competition of Copper is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Copper and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The worldwide market for Copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 266900 million US$ in 2024, from 196500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

