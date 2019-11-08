Copper Oxychloride Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “Copper Oxychloride Market” 2019-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Copper Oxychloride industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Copper Oxychloride

Copper Oxychloride is the chemical compound with the formula Cu2(OH)3Cl. It is often referred to as tribasic copper chloride (TBCC), copper trihydroxyl chloride or copper hydroxychloride. It is a greenish crystalline solid encountered in mineral deposits, metal corrosion products, industrial products, art and archeological objects, and some living systems. It was originally manufactured on an industrial scale as a precipitated material used as either a chemical intermediate or a fungicide. Since 1994, a purified, crystallized product has been produced at the scale of thousands of tons per year, and used extensively as a nutritional supplement for animals.

The following Manufactures are included in the Copper Oxychloride Market report:

Albaugh

LLC

Biota Agro

IQV

Isagro S.p.A.

Killicks Pharma

MANICA S.P.A

Spiess-Urania

Syngenta

Vimal Crop

Greenriver Various policies and news are also included in the Copper Oxychloride Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Copper Oxychloride are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Copper Oxychloride industry. Copper Oxychloride Market Types:

Powder

liquid Copper Oxychloride Market Applications:

Fungicide

Commercial Feed Supplement

Colorant & Pigments