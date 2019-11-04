Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market Trends & Forecast by 2024- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application

Global "Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market" report

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Corian Acrylic Solid Surface including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Corian Acrylic Solid Surface investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Corian Acrylic Solid Surface:

Acrylic solid surface is a man-made material usually composed of a combination of marble dust, bauxite, acrylic, epoxy or polyester resins and pigments. It is most frequently used for seamless countertop installations. Solid Surface Top Seamless Integral Kitchen Sink, Integral Cove Slash with Wall Panel. Solid surface was first introduced by DuPont in 1967 under the name of Corian.

Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market Key Players:

DuPont

Lion Chemtech

LG Hausys

Lottechem

Hanwha

DURASEIN

ARISTECH SURFACES

Swan

Wilsonart

Monerte Surfaces Materials

Gelandi

KingKonree International

SYSTEMPOOL Corian Acrylic Solid Surface market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Corian Acrylic Solid Surface has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market Types:

Casting Molding Solid Surface

Extrusion Molding Solid Surface Corian Acrylic Solid Surface Market Applications:

Hospitals

Hotels

Private Households

Other Scope of the Report:

The world corian acrylic solid surface production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The world corian acrylic solid surface sales will increase at a growth rate of about 4.55%. The main consumption region will be in North America and Asia-Pacific.

The worldwide market for Corian Acrylic Solid Surface is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 2410 million US$ in 2024, from 2030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.