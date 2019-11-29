Cork Flooring Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Cork Flooring Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Cork Flooring Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Cork Flooring Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Cork Flooring Market Manufactures:

AMORIN

Corksribas

USFloors

Granorte

MJO Cork

Home Legend

We Cork

Zandur

Expanko

Capri cork

Globus Cork

Jelinek Cork Group Cork Flooring Market Types:

Natural Cork Flooring

Colorful Cork Flooring Cork Flooring Market Applications:

Commercial Flooring

Residential Flooring Scope of Reports:

Cork flooring is made of cork, which mainly distributed in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Morocco, etc. Under the restriction of raw material, manufactures mainly concentrated in Europe. California is the dominate consumption area of cork flooring in the USA, the consumption was 1130.1 K Sq.m. in 2016, accounting for about 44.62% of the USA total amount, followed by Georgia, with the consumption market share of 10.75%.

The industrial concentration of cork flooring is relatively high. AMORIM is the largest manufacture, with the sales of 840.7 K Sq.m. in the USA in 2016, occupied about 33.19% market share. Other leading players in cork flooring industry are USFloors, Granorte, WE Cork, MJO Cork and Corksribas. The top three companies occupied about 53.22% production share of the market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Cork Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.