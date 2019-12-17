Corn Oil Market 2019 Overview, Corn Oil Market by Type, by Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Global “Corn Oil Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Corn Oil market size.

About Corn Oil:

Corn oil (maize oil) is oil extracted from the germ of corn (maize). Its main use is in cooking, where its high smoke point makes refined corn oil a valuable frying oil. It is also a key ingredient in some margarines. Usually, corn oil is produced as a co-product of corn starch. Consequently, corn oil is generally less expensive than most other types of vegetable oils.

Top Key Players of Corn Oil Market:

ACH

ConAgra Foods

Elburg Global

ADVOC

Savola Group

Cairo Oil and Soap

Federated Group

TRIÃNGULO ALIMENTOS

SAPORITO FOODS

J.M. Smucker

FELDA

NutriAsia

Lam Soon

N.K. Proteins

CHS

ADM

Sunora Foods

Henry Lamotte

Yonca Gida

Cargill

Taj Agro International

Xiwang Group

Shandong Sanxing Group

COFCO Group

Yingma

Changsheng Group

Bulk Product

Bottled Product Major Applications covered in the Corn Oil Market report are:

Salad or Cooking Oils

Margarine

Baking or Frying Fats

Inedible Products

Others Scope of Corn Oil Market:

Regionally, the production areas of corn oil are mostly corn production areas. The global major corn production zones: USA, China, Brazil, and EU, are also the major production areas of corn oil. USA is the biggest production base of corn and corn oil, followed by China and EU. Large amount of corn oil is produced as co-product of corn starch and ethanol. Also, large amount of corn oil is exported from USA to the Middle East, where is one of the major corn oil consumption regions. Leading players in USA is ACH, the brand of which Mazola, also takes a leading share in Middle East market.

The major raw material of corn oil is corn germ, which is extracted from corn grain. The price of coin oil fluctuates with the market demand instead of corn germ price. As the capacity of corn oil grows rapidly in recent years, the price of corn oil has also been trending down generally, except a little lift in 2015. It is estimated that the price of corn oil would still going down slightly in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Corn Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 7180 million US$ in 2024, from 6820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.