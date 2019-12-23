Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market 2020 by Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis to 2025

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is a type of bypass surgery that is used to create a new path for blood to flow to the heart. This is used for patients who have severe coronary heart disease. CABG is the most common type of open heart surgery in the United States. Deskbound lifestyle, anxiety, stress and high consumption of junk food are key reasons that causes cardiovascular diseases in individuals around the globe.

The market for coronary artery bypass graft is growing rapidly. The credit of this high growth can be given to increasing number of cases of cardiovascular disease which is the result of changing lifestyle along with it increase in patientâs awareness about this disease, related surgeries and therapies.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems

VasoPrep Surgical

Dextera Surgical

Neograft

NOVADAQ Technologies

MAQUET Holding

Genesee BioMedical

Sorin Group

Regions Covered in the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Medical Care Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Cardiology Clinics

Research Institutes Medical Care Market by Types:

Single CABG Surgery

Double CABG Surgery

Triple CABG Surgery

Quadruple CABG Surgery