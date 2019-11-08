Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Global Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Coronary artery disease (CAD), also known as ischemic heart disease (IHD), refers to a group of diseases which includes stable angina, unstable angina, myocardial infarction, and sudden cardiac death..

Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Pfizer

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

AstraZeneca

Gilead

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Mylan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and many more. Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market can be Split into:

Beta-Blockers

Calcium Channel Blockers

Nitrates

ACE Inhibitors

Others. By Applications, the Coronary Artery Disease Therapeutics Market can be Split into:

Hospitals

Clinics