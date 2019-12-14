Corrugated Board Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “Corrugated Board Market” report 2020 focuses on the Corrugated Board industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Corrugated Board market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Corrugated Board market resulting from previous records. Corrugated Board market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Corrugated Board Market:

Corrugated Container Board, also referred to as CCM or corrugated case material, is a type of paperboard specially manufactured for the production of corrugated board. The term encompasses both linerboard and corrugating medium (or fluting), the two types of paper that make up corrugated board. Since containerboard is made mainly out of natural unbleached wood fibers, it is generally brown, although its shade may vary depending on the type of wood, pulping process, recycling rate and impurities content. For certain boxes that demand good presentation white bleached pulp or coating is used on the top ply of the linerboard that goes outside the box.

Corrugated is a durable, versatile, low and lightweight paper-based material that is frequently used to make boxes, containers, and displays.

Over the past few decades Asia Pacific has been the largest consumer and producer of corrugated boards and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. This trend is largely attributed to increasing demand for processed food & beverages especially in developing countries including India, China, Malaysia and Indonesia. Booming e-commerce business in Asia Pacific is expected to further augment corrugated board demand over the projected period. Flexibility and light weight properties of corrugated bards provides for easy handling and transportation, which is a requisite for e-commerce industries. Growing regulations on non-biodegradable materials in North America and Europe is an anticipated driver for corrugated board market over the next six years. Major market expansion is expected in RoW corrugated board market on account of increasing exports of fruits & vegetables from Africa. Regulations on deforestation and use of paper processing chemicals in Europe and North America are likely to restrain corrugated boards market over the projected period.

The global Corrugated Board market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Corrugated Board Market Covers Following Key Players:

International Paper

Rocktenn

DS Smith

PCA

SAICA

THIM

Kapstone

Rengo Company Limited

Cascades

OJI

Mondi

US Corrugated

VPK

Bio-PAPPEL

Alliabox

Rossmann

SCA

VISY

CHENG LOONG

Emin Leydier

Smurfit Kappa Group

ABBE CORRUGATED PTY.

XO Pack Pvt. Ltd.

Sravan Corrugaters Private Limited

Ficus Pax

Saga Elastomer Pvt. Ltd.

Ajanta Packaging

Caprihans

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corrugated Board:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Corrugated Board in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Corrugated Board Market by Types:

Single Face Board

Single Wall Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

Corrugated Board Market by Applications:

Retail Packaging

Food and Drink Packaging

Consumer Goods Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Shipping & Handling

The Study Objectives of Corrugated Board Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Corrugated Board status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Corrugated Board manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Detailed TOC of Corrugated Board Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corrugated Board Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Corrugated Board Market Size

2.2 Corrugated Board Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Corrugated Board Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Corrugated Board Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Corrugated Board Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Corrugated Board Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Corrugated Board Production by Regions

4.1 Global Corrugated Board Production by Regions

5 Corrugated Board Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Corrugated Board Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Corrugated Board Production by Type

6.2 Global Corrugated Board Revenue by Type

6.3 Corrugated Board Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Corrugated Board Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

