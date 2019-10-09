Cosmetic Pigments Market on Its Way to Reach Maximum Share across the Globe | Analysis and Forecast 2024

Refers to the pigment after special processing, it can reach the excipients added standards. No side effects on the human body.

Cosmetic Pigments market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Cosmetic Pigments market are: –

BASF

Lanxess

Clariant

Huntsman

Sun Chemicals and many more Scope of the Report:

The global Cosmetic Pigments industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as BASF, Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman and Sun Chemicals. At present, Huntsman is the world leader, holding 15.1% production market share in 2016.

Cosmetic Pigments downstream is wide and recently Cosmetic Pigments has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Facial Make-Up, Lip Products. Globally, the Cosmetic Pigments market is mainly driven by growing demand for Lip Products. Lip Products accounts for nearly 20.4% of total downstream consumption of Cosmetic Pigments in global.

Cosmetic Pigments can be mainly divided into inorganic Cosmetic Pigments, organic Cosmetic Pigments. Which inorganic Cosmetic Pigments captures about 59% of Cosmetic Pigments market in 2016. This pattern will not be drastic changes in the future.

The worldwide market for Cosmetic Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Cosmetic Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Inorganic

Organic Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products