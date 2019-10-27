Cotton Pads Market Dynamics, Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2024

About Cotton Pads:

Cotton pads are pads made of cotton which are used for medical or cosmetic purposes. For medical purposes, cotton pads are used to stop or prevent bleeding from minor punctures such as injections or venipuncture. They may be secured in place with tape. Cotton pads are also used in the application and the removal of makeup. Cotton pads are soft enough that they can be used to clean babies.

Cotton Pads Market Key Players:

Groupe Lemoine

Sanitars

TZMO (Bella Cotton)

Cotton Club

Sisma

Septona

Sephora

Watsons

MUJI

Unicharm

Shiseido

CMC

Rauscher

Ontex

Round Cotton Pads

Square Cotton Pads

Oval Cotton Pads

Color Cotton Pads Cotton Pads Market Applications:

Cosmetic Use

Medical Use

Other Use Scope of the Report:

Germany ranks the top in terms of sales volume of cotton pads in European region, it consists of 17.6% of the regional market in 2017. France comes the second, with 16.4% of the regional market. UK occupies 14.1% of the regional cotton pads market in the same year. Italy occupies 12.6% of the regional Cotton Pads market, will Russia only takes about 9.1% of the market due to the low economic level thought ther large population in Europe.

Groupe Lemoine ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Europe market of Cotton Pads, occupies 33.4% of the regional market share in 2017; While, Sanitars, with a market share of 18.8% comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 18.1% of the regional market in 2017.

