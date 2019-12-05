Counter IED Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

Counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are crucial systems in battle operations, mainly formed for military forces and law enforcement.

Global Counter IED Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Introduction

Counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are crucial systems in battle operations, mainly formed for military forces and law enforcement. These systems are used to detect explosives and dispose of IEDs for counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, and efforts on the part of law enforcement organizations. Counter IED systems such as handheld, vehicle mounted, naval vessel mounted, and airborne counter IED systems are globally used by the militaries and homeland security agencies.

The nature of warfare has changed significantly over the past decade. It is transforming from being weapon centric to technology-centric. Currently, the use of advanced technology is a key determining factor for the success rate of military missions. It helps in enhancing the situational awareness and reducing the number of casualties. As a result, the defense authorities around the world are focusing on procuring various equipment such as communication devices, navigation gadgets, upgraded weapon sights systems, counter systems, and exoskeleton systems which transforms common soldiers into high-tech warriors. The counter IEDs are one such system. Meanwhile, the companies are also focused on making new counter IED systems that are small, weighs less, consumes less power, and can detect IEDs more efficiently, which will help the soldiers to enhance their performance and help in delivering effective military operations.

Regional Analysis

The global counter IED market is expected to register a 2.92% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with a 31.24% share, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 25.28% and 22.80%, respectively. The growth of the global counter IED market can be attributed to the increase in military spending, rising terrorist attacks and focus on counter operations, and increased use of unmanned systems for countering IEDs.

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are the leading players and together accounted for over 42.02% of the market share in 2017. BAE Systems (UK), Chemring Group (UK), Elbit Systems (US), Harris Corporation (US), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Company (US) are some of the other companies operating in the market.

Objective of the Global Counter IED Market Report Ã¢â¬â Forecast to 2025

To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on capability, deployment, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Component Manufacturers

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Defense Organizations

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Other Service Providers

Key Findings

In this report, the global counter IED market has been segmented on the basis of capability, deployment, end-user, and region

The global counter IED market has been segmented, by capability as detection and countermeasure. The detection segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period.

The global counter IED market has been segmented, by deployment as vehicle mounted, ship mounted, airborne mounted, handheld, and others. The airborne mounted segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period.

The global counter IED market has been segmented on the basis of end-user into military and homeland security. The military segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period.

North America would dominate the counter IED market by 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period.

The regional analysis also includes:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o France

o UK

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Israel

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Counter IED Market geographical regions: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, covering production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate from 2018 to 2023 (forecast).

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Counter IED market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Counter IED market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Counter IED market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Counter IED market

To analyze opportunities in the Counter IED market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Counter IED market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Counter IED Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Counter IED trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Counter IED Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Counter IED Market

Counter IED Market report presents the descriptive analysis of the Counter IED Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period.

