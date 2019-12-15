Countertop Griddle Market by Size, Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Market Forecast by 2025

Global “Countertop Griddle Market” report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the leading manufacturers, countries, revenue, consumption, suppliers, production, sales, opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Global Countertop Griddle Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

Lang World

Garland Group

Star Manufacturing International

Vulcan

Equipex

Globe Food Equipment

Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

MagiKitchn

Toastmaster

Waring

Wells Bloomfield

A countertop griddle is a cooking device used in various foodservice establishments and consists of a broad flat surface that is heated by gas or electricity.

The countertop electric griddle dominated the countertop griddle market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The high popularity of the countertop electric griddle among small independent foodservice facilities, steakhouses, and catering companies is the major contributor to the dominance of this segment in the global market.

The Countertop Griddle market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Countertop Griddle. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Restaurant

Bread Stores

Hotel

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Countertop Electric Griddle