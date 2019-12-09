Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities And Forecast To 2023

Courier and Local Delivery Services market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.04% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Courier and Local Delivery Services market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The rising investments from established players will trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years. Established players are expanding their services in the US. In addition, with the new tax reform law in the US, logistics players are increasingly able to save investment taxes, thereby making a considerable impact on the delivery market in the US. Furthermore, the rising demand from the e-commerce and retail sectors are encouraging established players for investing in the US. This will drive the market âs growth in the forthcoming years. Ouranalysts have predicted that the courier and local delivery services market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Courier and Local Delivery Services:

A-1 Express

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx

United Parcel Service of America

Inc.