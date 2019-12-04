Crab Market Analysis, Growth, Demand Research Report 2019-2023

Crab market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.36% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Crab market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs will trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Crab meat contains substantial amount of proteins, vitamins, and minerals. In addition, crab has anti-inflammatory properties for reducing blood pressure and improving both bone health and mental health. Such rising awareness of the health benefits of crab will foster its consumption in the forthcoming years. Our analysts have predicted that the crab market will register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Crab :

Bonamar

Bumble Bee Foods

LLC

J.M. Clayton Seafood Company

Maine Lobster Now