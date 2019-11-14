Craft Beer Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

Global Craft Beer Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Craft Beer Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Craft Beer industry.

Geographically, Craft Beer Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Craft Beer including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Craft Beer Market Repot:

Budweiser

Yuengling

The Boston Beer Company

Sierra Nevada

New Belgium Brewing

Gambrinus

Lagunitas

Bellâs Brewery

Deschutes

Stone Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing

Brooklyn Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Founders Brewing

SweetWater Brewing About Craft Beer: Craft beer – what used to be referred to as micro-brewed or boutique beer – took its modern roots in the United States around thirty years ago as a new breed of keen brewers rediscovered lost styles and interesting, flavoursome brews. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Scandinavia and pockets of Europe are today leading the charge, providing alternatives to the traditional Euro-style lagers. Craft Beer Industry report begins with a basic Craft Beer market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Craft Beer Market Types:

Ales

Lagers Craft Beer Market Applications:

Bar

Food Service

What are the key factors driving the global Craft Beer?

Who are the key manufacturers in Craft Beer space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Craft Beer?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Craft Beer market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Craft Beer opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Craft Beer market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Craft Beer market? Scope of Report:

Craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fueling the growth of the global craft beer market.

Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer segment from mainstream beer.

The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

The global craft beer market is segmented by type, distribution and geography. Based on the type of craft beer, the market has been further segmented into Ales (Pale, strong, Indian, brown and Scottish styles), Pilseners and Pale Lagers, Wild/Sour Beer, Wheat Beers, Porters, Stouts, Bocks, Hybrid and Specialty Beers. India pale ale (IPAs) are a major growth driver followed by pilsners.

Based on the distribution channels, the market is further segmented into on-trade and off-trade distribution. The former sub-category is the one wherein the alcoholic drinks are sold in bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs and similar channels. The off-trade distribution is the one where craft beer is distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels.

Due to the rapid growth of hospitality sector particularly in the developed economies, the on-trade distribution channels have promising growth potential. On the contrary, the off-trade distribution has higher growth prospects in emerging economies where affordability is the key to sales performance.

The worldwide market for Craft Beer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.