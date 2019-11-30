Craft Soda Market 2019 | Manufactures, Types, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2024

Global “Craft Soda Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Craft Soda Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Craft Soda:

Craft soda, also known as specialty, small-batch, or artisanal soda, is a kind of soda drink brewed in small batches and contain natural ingredients, including natural sweeteners like pure cane sugar, stevia, and honey.Craft sodas can cost three times as much as a traditional one and they often are in four packs, rather than six- or 12-packs. For instance, a four-pack of 12-ounce glass bottles of Dry Sparkling, a juniper-flavored soda, costs $5.99, for example, and contain less soda than a regular carbonated beverage. With traditional colas and other soft drinks under attack by nutritionists, craft soft drinks — also known as artisanal, specialty or small-batch soda — are capturing share by hyping premium and natural ingredients, creative flavors, limited runs, unusual packaging or their local roots.

Craft Soda Market Manufactures:

Pepsi

Jones Soda Co

Reedâs

Inc.

Appalachian Brewing Co

Boylan Bottling Co

SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

Crooked Beverage Co.

JustCraft Soda

Gus

Q Drinks

Tuxen Brewing Company

Major Classification:

Natural Craft Soda

Organic Craft Soda Major Applications:

Teenagers

Young Adults

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-aged and Elderly The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America is the biggest production areas for Craft Soda, taking over 94.97% market share in 2017 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 4.10% market share. The Consumption market is also concentrated in North America and Europe for now, while sales of Craft Soda in Asia countries may see significant growth in the future.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on relatively direct selling business.

The worldwide market for Craft Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 840 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.