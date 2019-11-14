 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Crane Rail Market 2019 by Top Manufactures, Drivers, Challenges, Segment Applications, and Forecast 2024

November 14, 2019

Crane Rail

Global “Crane Rail Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Crane Rail in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Crane Rail Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Ansteel
  • BaoTou Steel
  • EVRAZ
  • ArcelorMittal
  • SAIL
  • L.B. Foster
  • Wuhan Iron and Steel
  • NSSMC
  • British Steel
  • JSPL
  • Hebei Yongyang
  • Gantrex
  • Bemo Rail
  • Atlantic Track
  • Harmer Steel
  • Metinvest

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Crane Rail industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Crane Rail Market Types:

  • Below 70 Kg/m Rail
  • 70 to 90 Kg/m Rail
  • 90 to 120 Kg/m Rail
  • Above 120 Kg/m Rail

    Crane Rail Market Applications:

  • Industrial Sector
  • Marine Sector
  • Logistic Sector
  • Mining Sector
  • Others

    Finally, the Crane Rail market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Crane Rail market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Since 2016, the price of steel is in increasing trend. Under this situation, the price of crane rail is also in increasing trend. With this trend, the market size of crane rail in 2023 is about 1113 million USD, with sales of 1052 K MT.
  • Crane Rail is widely used in Industrial Sector, Marine Sector, Logistic Sector, Mining Sector, etc. industrial sector is the largest application with more than half products are used in it.
  • Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe are also important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.
  • The worldwide market for Crane Rail is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Crane Rail in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 135

