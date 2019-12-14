Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market Size, Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Cranial stabilisation devices such as brain retractor systems and skull clamp systems are used to hold a patientâs neck and head in a firm position to ensure rigid fixation during a surgical procedure. Such devices are also used for skeletal fixation during spinal surgery. Sometimes, there are adverse effects owing to the false operative functionality associated with these devices and this can restrict market revenue growth to a certain extent.

Although the brain retractor system segment currently dominates the global cranial stabilisation devices market in terms of revenue, skull clamp system is the fastest growing product type segment with a growth rate of 6.0%.

Top manufacturers/players:

Micromar

Pro Med

Integra

Changzhou Huida

Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Cranial Stabilisation Devices Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market Segment by Types:

Horseshoe Headrest

Skull Clamp Systems

Brain Retractor System

Accessories

Cranial Stabilisation Devices Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Specialised Centres