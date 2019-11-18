Croscarmellose Sodium Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Croscarmellose Sodium basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Sodium croscarmellose, or croscarmellose sodium, is an internally cross-linked sodiumcarboxymethylcellulose for use as a superdisintegrant in pharmaceutical formulations. E468 is the E number of crosslinked sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, used in food as an emulsifier..

Croscarmellose Sodium Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

DFE Pharma

JRS PHARMA

DuPont Nutrition & Health

MINGTAI CHEMICAL

Asahi Kasei

NB Entrepreneurs

Blanver

ALPHA

Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients

Shandong Yulong Cellulose Technology and many more. Croscarmellose Sodium Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Croscarmellose Sodium Market can be Split into:

cotton-based

wood pulp based. By Applications, the Croscarmellose Sodium Market can be Split into:

Pharmaceutical