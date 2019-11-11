 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

Crowdsourced Smart Parking

Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Crowdsourced Smart Parking industry.

Geographically, Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Crowdsourced Smart Parking including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Repot:

  • 3M
  • Amano Corporation
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Thales
  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  • Nortech Control Systems Limited
  • Siemens
  • Swarco AG
  • Fujica
  • Imtech
  • Xerox Corporation

  • About Crowdsourced Smart Parking:

    Crowdsourced Smart Parking in this report analyzed the smart parking system.

    Crowdsourced Smart Parking Industry report begins with a basic Crowdsourced Smart Parking market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Types:

  • On- street
  • Off-street

    Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Applications:

  • Commercial Use
  • Residential Use
  • Government Use
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Crowdsourced Smart Parking market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Crowdsourced Smart Parking?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Crowdsourced Smart Parking space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Crowdsourced Smart Parking?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Crowdsourced Smart Parking market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Crowdsourced Smart Parking opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Crowdsourced Smart Parking market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Crowdsourced Smart Parking market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Smart parking system is new technologies that are enabling cities to reduce levels of congestion significantly. These systems provide real-time parking availability information to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space.
  • The global average price of Crowdsourced Smart Parking is stable from 2011 to 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The North American smart parking system market accounted for over 26%of the global market share in 2015. The need for minimizing traffic congestion, owing to the increasing number of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to trigger demand for efficient parking management systems.
  • The worldwide market for Crowdsourced Smart Parking is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Crowdsourced Smart Parking in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market major leading market players in Crowdsourced Smart Parking industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Industry report also includes Crowdsourced Smart Parking Upstream raw materials and Crowdsourced Smart Parking downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Crowdsourced Smart Parking by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

