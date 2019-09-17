Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2024

This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market also studies the global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI):

Crude oil flow improvers function as additive that provides suitable solution during crude oil extraction processes and maximize the production. Crude oil flow improvers could help hand for the oil companies.

Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market by Manufactures:

Halliburton

Nalco Champion

BASF

Schlumberger

Infineum

Evonik Industries

WRT BV

Clariant

LiquidPower Specialty Products

Flowchem

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Paraffin Inhibitors

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Drag Reducing Agent

Hydrate Inhibitors

Others Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Applications:

Extraction

Pipeline

Refinery

Crude oil flow improvers (COFI) industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world crude oil flow improvers (COFI) industry. The main market players are LSPI, Flowchem, Baker Hughes, Innospec and Oil Flux Americas.

In consumption market, MEA, North America and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 78.89% of the global consumption volume in total.

Crude oil flow improvers (COFI) has seversl types, which include paraffin inhibitors, asphaltene inhibitors, scale inhibitors, drag reducing agent and hydrate inhibitors, etc. With development of oil and gas industry, the crude oil flow improvers (COFI) would develop rapidly. So, crude oil flow improvers (COFI) have a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance crude oil flow improvers (COFI) through improving technology.

The major raw materials for crude oil flow improvers (COFI) are poly alpha olefin (PAO), ethylene glycol/ethanol/water, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of crude oil flow improvers (COFI). The production cost of crude oil flow improvers (COFI) is also an important factor which could impact the price of crude oil flow improvers (COFI).

The worldwide market for Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.