Cryogenic Valve Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Cryogenic Valve Market Analysis:

Based on application, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into transfer lines, tanks & cold boxes, manifolds & gas trains, and liquefiers. The transfer lines subsegment held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing production and demand for liquefied gases is likely to drive the market for cryogenic valves, globally.

Based on the type, the cryogenic valve market is segmented into ball valve, globe valve, gate valve, check valve, and others. The others segment includes control valves, safety valves, butterfly valves, and angle valves. The ball valve subsegment led the cryogenic valve market in 2017. The features of ball valves, such as high flow rate and easy operation compared to other valve types, have resulted in the largest share of the ball valve segment in the cryogenic valve market., Moreover, these valves are designed accordingly and are used in transportation, liquefied gas production, and storage applications.

The global Cryogenic Valve market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Cryogenic Valve Market Are:

Benchmarking

BAC

Bray

Cryocomp

Emerson

Flowserve

Habonim

Herose

L&T

Parker

Cryogenic Valve Market Segmentation by Types:

Globe Valve

Gate Valve

Check Valve

Ball Valve

Others

Cryogenic Valve Market Segmentation by Applications:

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Chapter 1: Cryogenic Valve Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Cryogenic Valve Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Cryogenic Valve Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Cryogenic Valve Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Cryogenic Valve Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Cryogenic Valve Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

