CT and PET Scanners Market 2019  Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

CT and PET Scanners Market report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc.

Short Details of CT and PET Scanners Market Report – CT machine, also called X-ray computed tomography (X-ray CT) or computerized axial tomography scan (CAT scan), makes use of computer-processed combinations of many X-ray images taken from different angles to produce cross-sectional (tomographic) images (virtual ‘slices’) of specific areas of a scanned object, allowing the user to see inside the object without cutting. Digital geometry processing is used to generate a three-dimensional image of the inside of the object from a large series of two-dimensional radiographic images taken around a single axis of rotation. Medical imaging is the most common application of X-ray CT. Its cross-sectional images are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in various medical disciplines.

Global CT and PET Scanners market competition by top manufacturers

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips

Toshiba

Shimadzu

Hitachi

NeuroLogica

Neusoft Medical

Shenzhen Anke High-tech

United-imaging

The global market volume CT Scan and PET Scan increased from 10394 Units in 2012 to 12669 Units 2016. The average growth rate is about 5.07%. The market value of CT Scan and PET Scan reached 6439.37 million USD in 2016 and it was 5887.59 million USD in 2012. The CAGR of the market value is about 2.26%.

North America, Europe and China are the leading production regions of CT Scan and PET Scan. Among them, China is the largest production region in 2016 with 5470 Units in volume. It is about 43.18% of the world total production share. North America and Europe are the following regions with 27.17% and 15.64% of total production share in 2016. Japan also took about 9.47% of the world total production share in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption region of CT Scan and PET Scan in 2016. There are 3527 Units of CT Scan and PET Scans consumed in Europe in 2016. Europe took about 27.84% of the global total consumption. North America and China are the following regions with 24.93% and 15.95% of total consumption share in 2016.

The worldwide market for CT and PET Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 7390 million US$ in 2024, from 6600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the CT and PET Scanners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

CT Scanners (Only Including CT System)

PET-CT Scanners

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Head

Thoracic Cavity

Heart

Abdominal and pelvic

Extremities

Others

