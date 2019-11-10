 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Curcumin Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

November 10, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Curcumin Market” by analysing various key segments of this Curcumin market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Curcumin market competitors.

Regions covered in the Curcumin Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Curcumin Market: 

Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015.The production of curcumin mainly concentrates in India for the time being, which held 77.68% production share in 2015. Actually, India keeps extending the industry chain of turmeric. From turmeric plants to turmeric powder and curcumin, India has formed an integrated system. The country exports large amounts of turmeric related products to other countries per year. While, in China, limited by the supply of turmeric and technology, the country mainly produce curcumin for its own use with limited export. India is the industry pioneer of curcumin at the time.Price fluctuations of curcumin have a very close relationship with turmeric. However, the harvest of turmeric is influenced by the weather obviously. Thus, price change of curcumin faces uncertainties each year. According to research, the price of curcumin is in the downward trend on the whole in the recent few years. With relatively sufficient supply of turmeric, it is estimated that price of curcumin will keep going down in the coming years, taking no account of extreme weather change in the turmeric growth regions.The global Curcumin market was 130 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Curcumin Market:

  • Synthite Ind
  • Sabinsa
  • Indena
  • Biomax
  • K.Patel Phyto
  • Arjuna
  • Naturite
  • Konark
  • Arpan
  • Star Hi Herbs
  • Guangye Natural
  • Zhongda Bio
  • Chenguang Biotech
  • Tianxu Biotech
  • Tairui Biotech

    Curcumin Market by Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food and Beverage
  • Cosmetics

    Curcumin Market by Types:

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Cosmetic Grade

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.