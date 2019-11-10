Curcumin Market 2019 Leading Company Analysis by Size, Share, Types, Applications, Growing Demand Status, Recent Technologies, Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Curcumin Market” by analysing various key segments of this Curcumin market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Curcumin market competitors.
Regions covered in the Curcumin Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14031093
Know About Curcumin Market:
Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015.The production of curcumin mainly concentrates in India for the time being, which held 77.68% production share in 2015. Actually, India keeps extending the industry chain of turmeric. From turmeric plants to turmeric powder and curcumin, India has formed an integrated system. The country exports large amounts of turmeric related products to other countries per year. While, in China, limited by the supply of turmeric and technology, the country mainly produce curcumin for its own use with limited export. India is the industry pioneer of curcumin at the time.Price fluctuations of curcumin have a very close relationship with turmeric. However, the harvest of turmeric is influenced by the weather obviously. Thus, price change of curcumin faces uncertainties each year. According to research, the price of curcumin is in the downward trend on the whole in the recent few years. With relatively sufficient supply of turmeric, it is estimated that price of curcumin will keep going down in the coming years, taking no account of extreme weather change in the turmeric growth regions.The global Curcumin market was 130 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2019 and 2025.
Top Key Manufacturers in Curcumin Market:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14031093
Curcumin Market by Applications:
Curcumin Market by Types:
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Purchase this Report (Price 3350 USD for a Single-User License) – http://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14031093
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Curcumin Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Curcumin Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Curcumin Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Curcumin Market Size
2.1.1 Global Curcumin Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Curcumin Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Curcumin Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Curcumin Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Curcumin Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Curcumin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Curcumin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Curcumin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Curcumin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Curcumin Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Curcumin Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.2.2 Curcumin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.3 Curcumin Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Curcumin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Curcumin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Curcumin Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Curcumin Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Curcumin Sales by Product
4.2 Global Curcumin Revenue by Product
4.3 Curcumin Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Curcumin Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Curcumin by Countries
6.1.1 North America Curcumin Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Curcumin Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Curcumin by Product
6.3 North America Curcumin by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Curcumin by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Curcumin Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Curcumin Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Curcumin by Product
7.3 Europe Curcumin by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Curcumin by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Curcumin Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Curcumin Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Curcumin by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Curcumin by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Curcumin by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Curcumin Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Curcumin Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Curcumin by Product
9.3 Central & South America Curcumin by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Curcumin by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Curcumin Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Curcumin Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Curcumin by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Curcumin by End User
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Curcumin Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Curcumin Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.1.2 Global Curcumin Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
12.2 Curcumin Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Curcumin Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.2.2 Global Curcumin Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
12.3 Curcumin Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Curcumin Forecast
12.5 Europe Curcumin Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Curcumin Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Curcumin Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Curcumin Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Curcumin Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Contact Us:
Name: Mr. Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Email id: [email protected]
Our Latest Report Here: Elastic Stockings Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report
Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size 2019 Key Players, Company Analysis, Size, Scope, Future Expectations, Market Overview and Forecast Research to 2025
Magnesite Market 2019 Top Key Players, CAGR Status, Dynamics, Growth, Opportunities and Industry Segments Poised for Rapid Growth by 2022
Global Rum Market 2019 Report Leading Countries with Size and Share, Growth Rate, Market Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2025