Curcumin Market 2019 Size, Demand, Growth analysis, Forecast 2024.

Short Details of Curcumin Market Report – Curcumin is an ingredient of turmeric which is found in limited amounts in ginger. It is not water-soluble, but it is soluble in ethanol. It has excellent properties such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation. It is extracted from turmeric and is widely used in pharmaceuticals, food and cosmetics industry for its anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.
Global Curcumin market competition by top manufacturers
- Synthite Ind
- Sabinsa
- Indena
- Biomax
- K.Patel Phyto
- Arjuna
- Naturite
- Konark
- Arpan
- Star Hi Herbs
- Guangye Natural
- Zhongda Bio
- Chenguang Biotech
- Tianxu Biotech
- Tairui Biotech
Generally, curcumin can be divided into three applications: pharmaceutical, food and beverage and cosmetics. Among those applications, the purity of pharmaceutical grade is much higher than other two types, so is the price. Consumption of pharmaceutical grade accounts for the largest market share globally with 54.08% market share in 2015.
The production of curcumin mainly concentrates in India for the time being, which held 77.68% production share in 2015. Actually, India keeps extending the industry chain of turmeric. From turmeric plants to turmeric powder and curcumin, India has formed an integrated system. The country exports large amounts of turmeric related products to other countries per year. While, in China, limited by the supply of turmeric and technology, the country mainly produce curcumin for its own use with limited export. India is the industry pioneer of curcumin at the time.
Price fluctuations of curcumin have a very close relationship with turmeric. However, the harvest of turmeric is influenced by the weather obviously. Thus, price change of curcumin faces uncertainties each year. According to research, the price of curcumin is in the downward trend on the whole in the recent few years. With relatively sufficient supply of turmeric, it is estimated that price of curcumin will keep going down in the coming years, taking no account of extreme weather change in the turmeric growth regions.
The worldwide market for Curcumin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Curcumin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Curcumin Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Pharmaceutical
1.3.2 Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Synthite Ind
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Synthite Ind Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Sabinsa
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Sabinsa Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Indena
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Indena Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Biomax
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Biomax Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 K.Patel Phyto
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 K.Patel Phyto Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Arjuna
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Arjuna Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Naturite
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Naturite Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Konark
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Konark Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Arpan
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Arpan Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Star Hi Herbs
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Star Hi Herbs Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Guangye Natural
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Guangye Natural Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Zhongda Bio
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Zhongda Bio Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 Chenguang Biotech
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 Chenguang Biotech Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Tianxu Biotech
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Tianxu Biotech Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 Tairui Biotech
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 Curcumin Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 Tairui Biotech Curcumin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Curcumin Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Curcumin Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Curcumin Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Curcumin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Curcumin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Curcumin Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Curcumin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Curcumin Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Curcumin Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Curcumin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Curcumin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Curcumin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Curcumin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Curcumin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Curcumin by Country
5.1 North America Curcumin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Curcumin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Curcumin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Curcumin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Curcumin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Curcumin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
