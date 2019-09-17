Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP):

CIPP, is one of several pipe rehabilitation methods referred to as Trenchless Technologies. It is an approved method and preferred method to rehabilitating cracked, broken and failed sanitary or storm sewer pipes. Lining is less expensive and more efficient than traditional open cut replacement methods, normally installed with little or no surface disruption. CIPP lining process can be used to rehabilitate virtually any type of pipe including; Clay, Cast Iron, Orangeburg, PVC, ABS, HDPE, Concrete Pipe or Corrugated Metal Pipe.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in global market.

Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Manufactures:

Interflow

Aegion Corporation

ITS PipeTech

Abergeldie

Aqua Pipe

Nu Flow Technologies

Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Types:

Inversion Type

Pull-in Type Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Applications:

Municipalities and Utilities

Municipalities and Utilities

Industrial

The study objectives are: To analyze and research the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

Key leading players in Australian CIPP market include Interflow, Aegion Corporation, ITS PipeTech, Abergeldie, Aqua Pipe, Nu Flow Technologies and so on. Interflow and Aegion Corporation hold more than a half market share of CIPP for the time being.

CIPP can be divided by various types according to materials or installation method. When considering the installation method in a project, inversion method is the most widely used.

Demand of CIPP in Australia keeps increasing, supported by water and sewage piping system. The increasing demand of CIPP also shows its advantages.

The worldwide market for Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.